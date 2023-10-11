CENTRAL TRUST Co Reduces Stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,763 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 102,920.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,790,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,107,097,000 after buying an additional 133,660,305 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,332,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,743,000 after buying an additional 117,162 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,934,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,003,000 after buying an additional 217,024 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,028,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,124,000 after buying an additional 58,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,656,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,554,000 after purchasing an additional 544,292 shares during the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Blackford F. Brauer purchased 5,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,116. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Blackford F. Brauer purchased 5,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,116. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Derrick Brooks sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $75,260.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,723.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $751,200 and have sold 6,957 shares valued at $334,258. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

CBSH opened at $48.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.79. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $72.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.74.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 28.39%. The firm had revenue of $397.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.13%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Articles

