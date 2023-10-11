CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 1,113 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.73.

In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,006.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,455,762.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,006.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,455,762.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $612,613.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,761.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,390 shares of company stock valued at $5,713,502 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $76.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.98. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $78.74. The stock has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 37.09%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

