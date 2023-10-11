CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 8,887 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,887 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 283.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GEM opened at $28.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.72. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $31.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.38 and a 200-day moving average of $29.77.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.