ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.05

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.05 and last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 9552961 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on ChargePoint from $27.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on ChargePoint from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty cut their price target on ChargePoint from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.46.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ChargePoint

ChargePoint Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $150.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.25 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 65.71% and a negative return on equity of 106.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ChargePoint

In other ChargePoint news, insider Richard Wilmer sold 8,191 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $41,200.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 628,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,163,065.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Richard Wilmer sold 8,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $41,200.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 628,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,163,065.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 16,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $84,498.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,973,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,926,936.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,487,170 shares of company stock worth $26,162,333 in the last 90 days. 12.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ChargePoint

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 12,903 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 340,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 51,737 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 22,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

About ChargePoint

(Get Free Report)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.