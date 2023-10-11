ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.05

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.05 and last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 9552961 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CHPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on ChargePoint from $27.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on ChargePoint from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty cut their price target on ChargePoint from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.46.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on ChargePoint
ChargePoint Price Performance
ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $150.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.25 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 65.71% and a negative return on equity of 106.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at ChargePoint
In other ChargePoint news, insider Richard Wilmer sold 8,191 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $41,200.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 628,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,163,065.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 16,799 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $84,498.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,973,546 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,926,936.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,487,170 shares of company stock worth $26,162,333 in the last 90 days. 12.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of ChargePoint
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 12,903 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 340,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 51,737 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 22,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.
About ChargePoint
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
