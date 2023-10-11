Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of CTHR opened at $0.57 on Friday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1.26. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.90.

Institutional Trading of Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation bought a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 1st quarter worth $443,000. Meros Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 980,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 334,065 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 10.3% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,077,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 194,505 shares during the last quarter. 26.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

Featured Articles

