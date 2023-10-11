Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 8.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CAKE. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.83.

NASDAQ CAKE traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.58. 209,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.12. Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $28.58 and a 1 year high of $41.28. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.47.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $866.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.15 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 1.91%. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 338.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

