Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Bought by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,048 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.0% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,810 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.5% in the second quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNG opened at $171.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.41. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.00 and a 12-month high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.80. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 481.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.65%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LNG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.08.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

