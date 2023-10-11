China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Stock Performance

Shares of CGA stock opened at $2.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. China Green Agriculture has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $6.69.

Get China Green Agriculture alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Green Agriculture

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGA. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of China Green Agriculture in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of China Green Agriculture by 67.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of China Green Agriculture in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About China Green Agriculture

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers and agricultural products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); and Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for China Green Agriculture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Green Agriculture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.