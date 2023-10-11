China Resources Cement (OTCMKTS:CARCY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.25

Shares of China Resources Cement Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.25 and last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.
China Resources Cement Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average is $12.25.
China Resources Cement (OTCMKTS:CARCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. China Resources Cement had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $981.78 million during the quarter.
China Resources Cement Increases Dividend
About China Resources Cement
China Resources Cement Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacture and sale of cement, concrete, and related products and services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. It operates through Cement and Concrete segments. The company engages in the excavation of limestone; and production, sale, and distribution of cement, clinker, and concrete.
