Chiron Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,976,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,409,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,440 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 50.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,005,266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028,220 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,241,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $963,998,000 after buying an additional 2,738,973 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,231,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $851,576,000 after buying an additional 95,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $828,901,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,513,412. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.23 and a 200-day moving average of $51.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.24 and a 12-month high of $70.80.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on D

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.