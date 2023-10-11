Chiron Capital Management LLC Has $260,000 Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Chiron Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 36,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 894 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $435,708.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,934.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,391,651 shares of company stock worth $199,054,287 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX stock traded up $1.25 on Wednesday, reaching $106.54. The stock had a trading volume of 337,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,081,972. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $116.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 191.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.97.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

