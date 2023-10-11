Chiron Capital Management LLC Has $459,000 Holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Chiron Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,618 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,668 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Vodafone Group Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.25.

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

Vodafone Group Public stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.67. 1,125,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,174,086. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52 week low of $8.93 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.99.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

