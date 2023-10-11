Chiron Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Chiron Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 24.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,381,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,071,000 after buying an additional 318,570 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 12,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 45,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after buying an additional 26,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,213,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,064,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $110.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.65.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 43.31%. The company had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.52 billion. Analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4724 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.