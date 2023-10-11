Chiron Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Chiron Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,519 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,848 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Comcast by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 90,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in Comcast by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 45,222 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,791,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,531,002. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.06. The company has a market capitalization of $183.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.72.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CMCSA

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.