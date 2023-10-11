Chiron Capital Management LLC Sells 140 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Chiron Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Aflac makes up about 1.3% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the first quarter valued at about $287,202,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 85.1% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of AFL stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.37. The stock had a trading volume of 383,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,835. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $56.26 and a 12 month high of $79.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.62.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Aflac had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 22.46%.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $38,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,949.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,040 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total value of $1,216,794.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $38,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,949.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,170 shares of company stock worth $2,289,435. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.36.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

