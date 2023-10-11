Chiron Capital Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Chiron Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 54.8% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 704.2% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.03.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,599 shares of company stock worth $10,542,469. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.2 %

Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.86. 1,722,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,045,027. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $86.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.07.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.15%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

