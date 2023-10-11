Chiron Capital Management LLC Sells 2,600 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Chiron Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edmp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 77,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 11,458 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 49.4% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 21,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 19.2% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 113,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 18,337 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 874.9% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its position in Truist Financial by 122.1% during the first quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 138,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after buying an additional 75,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.64.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.47. 2,272,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,858,523. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.15%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

