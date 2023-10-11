Chiron Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Chiron Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 162,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,682,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,186,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 31,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 42.3% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

FTSM traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.53. The stock had a trading volume of 82,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,177. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.26 and a twelve month high of $59.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.58.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

