Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 1.7% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.8% in the second quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 809,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $41,907,000 after purchasing an additional 142,895 shares in the last quarter. Parthenon LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the second quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 216,557 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the second quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,947 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.2% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 34,177 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. 51job restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.58.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $53.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.81%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $143,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,658,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,365,224,617.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $143,364.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,658,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,365,224,617.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.