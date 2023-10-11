City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Shares Sold by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA lessened its position in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,302 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,549 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 0.63% of City worth $8,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in City in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in City by 141.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of City during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of City by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in City by 1,231.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get City alerts:

City Price Performance

Shares of CHCO opened at $92.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. City Holding has a fifty-two week low of $82.53 and a fifty-two week high of $103.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.56.

City Increases Dividend

City ( NASDAQ:CHCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.26. City had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 36.69%. The firm had revenue of $76.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that City Holding will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This is a boost from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. City’s dividend payout ratio is 33.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on City in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on City from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

View Our Latest Report on CHCO

City Profile

(Free Report)

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.