Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CLSD. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearside Biomedical has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.60.

CLSD opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.07. Clearside Biomedical has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $1.85.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 533.87% and a negative net margin of 2,217.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 74,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 46,780 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter worth $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 125.6% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 50,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 28,366 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 101.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 435,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Clearside Biomedical by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 9,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

