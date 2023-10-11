Cohen Lawrence B Buys 264 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Cohen Lawrence B raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.5% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $692,000. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.2% in the second quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 23,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenbaum Jay D. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.0% during the second quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 4,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $238.06. 113,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,164,516. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.43 and a 200-day moving average of $219.11. The stock has a market cap of $65.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on GD. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $258.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GD

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at $177,373,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $1,467,895.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $25,590,829.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,716 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.