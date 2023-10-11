Cohen Lawrence B Has $3.61 Million Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cohen Lawrence B lowered its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,072 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for about 2.3% of Cohen Lawrence B’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its position in Salesforce by 0.9% during the second quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Salesforce by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hyperion Partners LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wedbush upped their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.28.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,277 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total transaction of $3,674,207.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,038,471.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $3,759,687.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,110,068.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total value of $3,674,207.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,038,471.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 680,579 shares of company stock valued at $146,958,932. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.55. The company had a trading volume of 322,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,749,302. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $238.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.11, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.35.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

