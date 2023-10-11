Cohen Lawrence B Sells 9,913 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cohen Lawrence B reduced its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,913 shares during the period. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 68,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 489,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,275,000 after buying an additional 10,398 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 59.7% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 316,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 420,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,910,000 after purchasing an additional 156,281 shares in the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BMY. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.29.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 932,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,009,501. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $81.43. The stock has a market cap of $118.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 60.64%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at $402,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

