Cohen Lawrence B Trims Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Cohen Lawrence B lessened its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation comprises approximately 1.7% of Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 4.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,415,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total transaction of $148,810.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,955.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total transaction of $203,898.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total transaction of $148,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,955.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,730 shares of company stock worth $510,477. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE ROK traded up $2.55 on Wednesday, reaching $294.25. 22,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,081. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.55 and a 12 month high of $348.52. The company has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $295.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.31.

View Our Latest Report on Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.