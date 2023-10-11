Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 72,456 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the first quarter worth $190,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 3.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 143,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 1.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 182,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the first quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 9.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. 21.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RFI opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.35. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $14.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 10th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

