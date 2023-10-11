Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Purchased by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,183 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,591 shares during the period. Coinbase Global accounts for 1.2% of GAM Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. GAM Holding AG owned approximately 0.10% of Coinbase Global worth $17,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 117,449.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,320,018 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $809,947,000 after acquiring an additional 11,310,388 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 9,130.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 4,504,355 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $162,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455,557 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,776,015 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $795,705,000 after buying an additional 2,586,742 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $824,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,196 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,254,000. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 3,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total value of $393,280.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,860 shares in the company, valued at $6,258,580.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 3,573 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total transaction of $393,280.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,258,580.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 19,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $1,552,228.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,228.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,709 shares of company stock worth $13,254,293. Company insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN traded down $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.27. 2,488,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,113,358. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $114.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.80.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.36. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 47.33%. The business had revenue of $707.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($4.95) earnings per share. Coinbase Global’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COIN shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.31.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

