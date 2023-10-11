Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Purchased by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 246,183 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,591 shares during the quarter. Coinbase Global makes up about 1.2% of GAM Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $17,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 18.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,770 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. United Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,553 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $13,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 269.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 26.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $85,165.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,469.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 19,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $1,552,228.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,228.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $85,165.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,469.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,709 shares of company stock valued at $13,254,293 over the last 90 days. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COIN. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $77.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.31.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:COIN traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,488,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,113,358. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $114.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.77 and its 200 day moving average is $71.80.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $707.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.60 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 47.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.95) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

