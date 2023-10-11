Colony Family Offices LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Colony Family Offices LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,332 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 0.6% of Colony Family Offices LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $43.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.69. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $47.81. The company has a market capitalization of $107.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

