Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) to Issue $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th.

Commercial Metals has increased its dividend by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Commercial Metals has a payout ratio of 10.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Commercial Metals to earn $6.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.7%.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CMC traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $48.72. 79,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,513. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $38.09 and a 1 year high of $58.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Commercial Metals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Commercial Metals

Insider Activity at Commercial Metals

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $95,965.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,746,198.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 50,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,830,915 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commercial Metals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 3.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals

(Get Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.