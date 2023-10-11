Comparing Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Free Report) and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.9% of Tesla shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Arrival shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.9% of Tesla shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arrival and Tesla’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrival N/A N/A -$1.31 billion N/A N/A Tesla $81.46 billion 10.27 $12.58 billion $3.53 74.68

Risk and Volatility

Tesla has higher revenue and earnings than Arrival.

Arrival has a beta of 2.54, indicating that its share price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tesla has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Arrival and Tesla’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrival N/A N/A N/A Tesla 12.97% 26.10% 14.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Arrival and Tesla, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrival 0 1 0 0 2.00 Tesla 6 17 13 0 2.19

Arrival presently has a consensus price target of $275.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23,606.90%. Tesla has a consensus price target of $239.27, suggesting a potential downside of 9.24%. Given Arrival’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Arrival is more favorable than Tesla.

Summary

Tesla beats Arrival on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arrival

Arrival engages in the research and development, and design of commercial electric vehicles (EVs), EVs components, robotic manufacturing processes for EVs, and associated software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, and internationally. Its products portfolio includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars. The company was formerly known as Arrival Group S.A. and changed its name to Arrival. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg. Arrival is a subsidiary of Kinetik S.à r.l.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services. This segment also provides sedans and sport utility vehicles through direct and used vehicle sales, a network of Tesla Superchargers, and in-app upgrades; purchase financing and leasing services; services for electric vehicles through its company-owned service locations and Tesla mobile service technicians; and vehicle limited warranties and extended service plans. The Energy Generation and Storage segment engages in the design, manufacture, installation, sale, and leasing of solar energy generation and energy storage products, and related services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers and utilities through its website, stores, and galleries, as well as through a network of channel partners; and provision of service and repairs to its energy product customers, including under warranty, as well as various financing options to its solar customers. The company was formerly known as Tesla Motors, Inc. and changed its name to Tesla, Inc. in February 2017. Tesla, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

