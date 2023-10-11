Connolly Sarah T. Cuts Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Connolly Sarah T. decreased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 1.7% of Connolly Sarah T.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 124.1% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:NEE opened at $52.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.56. The stock has a market cap of $106.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $88.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.54.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,111,524 shares of company stock valued at $75,941,956 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

