Connolly Sarah T. Lowers Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Connolly Sarah T. lessened its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,465 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 99,673.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 157,291,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,069,270,000 after purchasing an additional 157,133,584 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Intuit by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,099,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,948,558,000 after buying an additional 210,246 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,183,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,305,151,000 after buying an additional 73,118 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Intuit by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after buying an additional 1,027,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 4.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,434,899 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,531,381,000 after buying an additional 140,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $540.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $518.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $473.14. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $352.63 and a 52-week high of $558.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.39 billion, a PE ratio of 63.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 42.65%.

In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total value of $302,181.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,508.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total value of $302,181.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,508.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.31, for a total value of $3,883,876.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,840 shares in the company, valued at $15,322,980.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,073 shares of company stock worth $22,091,651 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Intuit from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.41.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

