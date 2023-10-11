Connolly Sarah T. Sells 250 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Connolly Sarah T. reduced its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Southern were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Southern by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Price Performance

Southern stock opened at $66.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.53. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.86 and a 200-day moving average of $70.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 98.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $348,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,801,994.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $348,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,801,994.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $1,452,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,164,616.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,581,455 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SO. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SO

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.