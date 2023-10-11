Contrasting Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) and American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ)

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Free Report) and American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and American Business Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach $358.80 million 1.49 $109.00 million $725.05 6.14 American Business Bank $134.47 million 1.98 $48.56 million $5.38 5.49

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has higher revenue and earnings than American Business Bank. American Business Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

7.6% of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of American Business Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Business Bank has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and American Business Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach 0 0 0 0 N/A American Business Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and American Business Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach 22.94% 7.01% 0.76% American Business Bank 31.97% N/A N/A

Summary

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach beats American Business Bank on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in Los Angeles, Orange, and Santa Barbara Counties. It offers checking, savings, Christmas club savings, health savings, market rate savings, and money market accounts; demand and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement account. The company also provides personal, home, commercial real estate, real estate and construction, and commercial business loans, as well as lines of credit; financing for residential loans comprising single-family and multifamily loans; and credit and debit cards. In addition, it offers account management, receivables and payables, and risk management services; commercial lending services; and faith-based and healthcare banking services, as well as online and mobile banking services. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

About American Business Bank

American Business Bank, a California-chartered bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized firms, non-profits, business executives, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers credit and depository; treasury management; asset-based lending; SBA lending; international banking comprising money transfers, import and export commercial letters of credit, standby letters of credit, documentary and clean collections, and foreign currency exchange services; and consulting and referral services. It operates regional loan production offices located in North Orange County, Orange County, South Bay, San Fernando Valley, Riverside County, Inland Empire, and Long Beach. American Business Bank was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

