Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Trading Down 5.6%

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.37 and last traded at $6.45. Approximately 508,936 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 445,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VLRS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.59.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.78 million. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 1.58%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 2nd quarter worth $1,697,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 2nd quarter worth $800,000. 51.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

