Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 4th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1228 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN CLM traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,353. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.11. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $8.86.

Insider Activity at Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

In related news, Director Matthew Morris sold 40,000 shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total value of $348,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,411.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLM. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,611,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,883,000 after acquiring an additional 60,090 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 19,424 shares during the period.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

