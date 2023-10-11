Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 4th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1228 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Stock Performance

Shares of CLM stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.89. 279,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,100. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $8.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.11.

Insider Activity at Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

In other news, Director Matthew Morris sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $348,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,411.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the second quarter worth $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the third quarter worth $123,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 177.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 9,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000.

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

