Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1228 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Stock Performance
CLM traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.89. 319,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,353. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.18 and a fifty-two week high of $8.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.11.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund
- The Dividend Kings With Highest Yield
- The Most Explosive EV Brand Out There, Buffett & Dalio Certified
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Activision-Blizzard Deal Racing to Friday the 13th Finish Line
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.