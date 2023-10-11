Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1228 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Stock Performance

CLM traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.89. 319,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,353. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.18 and a fifty-two week high of $8.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Matthew Morris sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $348,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,561 shares in the company, valued at $362,411.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

