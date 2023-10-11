Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (CRF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 4th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1173 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Price Performance

Shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.75. 149,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,821. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.85. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $8.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cornerstone Total Return Fund

In related news, Director Matthew Morris sold 40,000 shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $337,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,012 shares in the company, valued at $371,021.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the first quarter worth $81,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 413.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 9,347 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. 11.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

