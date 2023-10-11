Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1173 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of CRF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.74. The company had a trading volume of 191,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,942. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.85. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $8.56.

In other Cornerstone Total Return Fund news, Director Matthew Morris sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $337,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,021.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRF. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 171,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

