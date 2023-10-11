Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,746 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390,278 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $2,328,844,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 218,503.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,563,232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,918,373,000 after buying an additional 3,561,602 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after buying an additional 1,315,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $245,698,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of COST stock opened at $562.09 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $576.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $554.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $529.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $478.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

