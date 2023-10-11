Crane (NYSE:CR) Shares Purchased by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 99.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Crane were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,726,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 351.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 290,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,349,000 after purchasing an additional 226,017 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Crane in the first quarter valued at about $24,331,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crane by 2,775.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after acquiring an additional 213,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,846,000. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crane in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Crane from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Crane in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Crane in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Crane from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Crane Stock Performance

Shares of CR opened at $89.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. Crane has a 12-month low of $67.28 and a 12-month high of $95.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.54%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

