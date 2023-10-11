Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Stock Position Lifted by Genesis Investment Management LLP

Genesis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 655,378 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Credicorp makes up 10.8% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Genesis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.82% of Credicorp worth $99,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAP. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Credicorp by 4,440.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Credicorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Credicorp by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAP traded up $2.48 on Wednesday, reaching $129.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,097. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.00. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12-month low of $120.80 and a 12-month high of $160.15.

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The bank reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.50). Credicorp had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Research analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 17.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

