Creditcoin Trading 4.9% Lower This Week (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000491 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $35.69 million and approximately $13.09 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003674 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00005692 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000097 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 268,502,635 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

