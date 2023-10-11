Critical Analysis: CMG Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:CMGO) & PSQ (NYSE:PSQH)

PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) and CMG Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:CMGO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares PSQ and CMG Holdings Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PSQ N/A -22.94% -4.37% CMG Holdings Group -7.27% -15.86% -5.83%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.6% of PSQ shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of CMG Holdings Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PSQ N/A N/A $5.80 million N/A N/A CMG Holdings Group $2.03 million 0.25 $20,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares PSQ and CMG Holdings Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

PSQ has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CMG Holdings Group.

Risk and Volatility

PSQ has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CMG Holdings Group has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for PSQ and CMG Holdings Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PSQ 0 0 0 0 N/A CMG Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

About PSQ

PSQ Holdings, Inc. operates a mobile app and website that offers disposable diapers and wipes under pro-family EveryLife brand. The company is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About CMG Holdings Group

CMG Holdings Group, Inc., a marketing communications company, operates organizations in the alternative advertising, digital media, experiential and interactive marketing, and entertainment sectors in the United States. The company is involved in the production and promotion, event design, sponsorship evaluation, negotiation and activation, talent buying, show production, stage and set design, and data analysis and management activities. It also offers branding and design services, such as graphic, industrial and package designs across traditional and new media, public relations, social media, media development and relations, and interactive marketing platforms to provide its clients with customary private digital media networks for the design and development of individual broadcasting digital media channels, as well as to sell, promote, and enhance their digital media video content through mobile, online, and social mediums. In addition, the company provides develops, manages, and executes sales promotion programs. The company serves clients operating in the marketing communication industry. CMG Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

