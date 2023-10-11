Critical Comparison: Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) vs. Chanson International (NASDAQ:CHSN)

Chanson International (NASDAQ:CHSN – Get Free Report) and Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chanson International 0 0 0 0 N/A Sow Good 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chanson International N/A N/A N/A Sow Good -799.76% -344.41% -127.30%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chanson International $13.27 million 1.41 -$1.29 million N/A N/A Sow Good $430,000.00 84.65 -$12.13 million N/A N/A

Chanson International has higher revenue and earnings than Sow Good.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.9% of Sow Good shares are held by institutional investors. 57.8% of Sow Good shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Chanson International beats Sow Good on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chanson International

Chanson International Holding manufactures and sells a range of bakery products, seasonal products, and beverage products for individual and corporate customers. It offers packaged bakery products, such as cakes, bread, sweets, and snacks; birthday cakes; made-in-store pastries; mooncakes and zongzi products; and other products, including sandwiches, salads, toasts, croissants, soups, and desserts, as well as beverages and juice products. The company sells its products through a chain of bakeries, as well as digital platforms and third-party online food ordering platforms. It also offers eat-in services in its stores. The company sells its bakery and other products under the George Chanson, Patisserie Chanson, and Chanson brand names. It operates in Xinjiang in the People's Republic of China; and New York City, the United States. The company was formerly known as formerly known as RON Holding Limited and changed its name to Chanson International Holding in December 2020. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Urumqi, China. Chanson International Holding operates as a subsidiary of Danton Global Limited.

About Sow Good

Sow Good Inc. provides freeze-dried snacks, smoothies, soups, and granola in the United States. The company markets its products through direct-to-consumer focused website, as well as through the business-to-business sales channel. It offers its products under the Sow Good and Sustain Us brands. The company was formerly known as Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. and changed its name to Sow Good Inc. in January 2021. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Irving, Texas.

