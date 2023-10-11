CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in CSX during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of CSX by 1,391.8% in the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX opened at $31.54 on Wednesday. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $34.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.95.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

