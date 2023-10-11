CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

CTPVF has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CTP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CTP in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of CTP in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTPVF opened at C$15.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.00. CTP has a 52-week low of C$15.00 and a 52-week high of C$15.00.

CTP N.V. owns, develops, manages, and leases logistics and industrial real estate properties in Central, Western, and Eastern Europe. The company offers various building for small and growing businesses, global enterprises, built to suit, and other offices. It also develops urban parks which are harbour mixed-use building and space types, such as premium offices, retail stores, office services, public spaces, and other amenities.

