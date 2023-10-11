CTT – Correios De Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTPY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.28

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTPY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.28 and last traded at $7.28, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.28.
CTT – Correios De Portugal Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.40.
CTT – Correios De Portugal Company Profile
CTT – Correios De Portugal, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and financial services worldwide. It operates through Mail, Express & Parcels, Financial Services & Retail, and Bank segments. The company offers courier and urgent mail transport services; postal financial services; and banking services.
